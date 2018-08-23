IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times archive

Bertie Armstrong receives his replica cup to commemorate the 3-2 win over Ballymoney United in the O'Gorman Cup final - 28 years before! from Alistair Robinson while (left) Colin Rostron junior looks on.
Bertie Armstrong receives his replica cup to commemorate the 3-2 win over Ballymoney United in the O'Gorman Cup final - 28 years before! from Alistair Robinson while (left) Colin Rostron junior looks on.

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive. More every week in the Ballymena Times.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you. Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory? We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

St Louis Grammar pupils Mary McCollam and John McNeilly with their teacher, Mr. D. McKeith, demonstrate electronics during the school's Open Evening. 1989.

St Louis Grammar pupils Mary McCollam and John McNeilly with their teacher, Mr. D. McKeith, demonstrate electronics during the school's Open Evening. 1989.

Management staff of the Ballymena branches of the Allied Irish Bank - Robert Young, Trevor Beatty, Brian McQuaid and Bobby Crossey. 1989.

Management staff of the Ballymena branches of the Allied Irish Bank - Robert Young, Trevor Beatty, Brian McQuaid and Bobby Crossey. 1989.

Visitors to Dunfane School during their Open Night (from left) Niall McNally, Bertha Kennan, Pauline McNally, Ciaran McNally and Charlie McNally, have a look at the projects on display in the entrance hall. 1989.

Visitors to Dunfane School during their Open Night (from left) Niall McNally, Bertha Kennan, Pauline McNally, Ciaran McNally and Charlie McNally, have a look at the projects on display in the entrance hall. 1989.

Pupils from the Buick Memorial Primary School on a visit to Cullybackey High School to study their display of Ulster Covenant items. 1989.

Pupils from the Buick Memorial Primary School on a visit to Cullybackey High School to study their display of Ulster Covenant items. 1989.