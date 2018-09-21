IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive. More every week in the Ballymena Times.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you. Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory? We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

Leanne and Andrea McNeill of the Patricia McCalmont Scholl of Dancing, winners of four trophies at the recent Nine Glens Festival of Irish Dance. 1989.

Pictured backstage at the recent Seven Towers Senior Citizens' Concert in Ballymena Town hall are: Francis Scullion, Richard Topping, Nancy Halliday and Leo McCaffery.

Pictured at the Lions' Club Charity Film Evening in aid of Cystic Fibrosis are - Brian Dempster, George Marcus, Bryan Smith and Bernie Frayne. 1989.