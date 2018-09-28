IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Some of the boys from St Patrick's Secondary School who formed the mini company 'Mini Aid'. From left: Aiden Hunter, Gerard Rodgers and Danny Carey. 1989.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you. Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory? We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

Cullybackey High School pupils, Karen Gilmer, Caroline Barr and Beverly Mark display products they made in their school's mini company - Parfum de Pommade at the Mini Enterprise in School Project. 1989.

St Patrick's Secondary School girls who are part of the school's mini company Pat-A-Cake pictured at the Mini-Enterprise in Schools Project. 1989.