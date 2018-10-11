IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive. More every week in the Ballymena Times.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you. Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory? We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

Mrs Margaret Gurney (second from left) treasurer of Ballyloughan PWA hands over a cheque to Elizabeth Adair who received a donation on behalf of the Marie Curie Foundation Fund. Included are: Edith Reid of Ballyloughan PWA, and Heather Neely, Marie Curie Foundation. 1989.

Erwin Caldwell is congratulated on winning the Northern Ireland heat of the 1989 'CookElectic' schools competition by NIE Deputy Chair Tony Hadfield and Senior Home Economiist Pauline Mackey. 1989

Noreen Ritchie, vice chair of Ballymena Ladies Circle hands over a cheque to Mary MacAleenan of Marie Curie Cancer Care. Included is district nursing officer (centre) Patricia Coleman. 1989.