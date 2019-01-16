IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive. More every week in the Ballymena Times.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you. Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory? We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

Terry Montgomery of North End FC presents Mr Johnny Sayers with a clock and tray in appreciation of his recent efforts which raised enough cash for a new team strip after his marathon cycle ride to Dublin and back. 1989.

Forthill Swifts five-a-side football team, winners of the Ballee Community High School Shield, and the Ballymena Civic Week Trophy. (Back row) J. Young, G. Foster, S. McCormick (front row) A. Taylor, D. White and P Reid. 1989.

S. McGill (centre) of the De-Cor, William Street, Ballymena, hands over a new playing strip to Mr I Burnside and Mr D. Kidd of North End Football Club. 1989.

Ballymena United Social Club pool committee members at their annual dinner which was held in The Grouse Inn - Ken Kelly, Ken Barr, Wilbert Smyth and Dennis Keenan. 1989.

