IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times archive

Pictured unveiling the plaque at Kells and Connor Primary School's new extension are Rev. Stafford Carson, Mrs Preston, Rev. Preston, Brian Mawhinney , Principal Miss C. Stein and Rev. Poots. 1989.
Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Broughshane Primary School pupils - Paul, Diane, Olwen, Janine, Janice, John and Janice - hijacked the airwaves from DTR FM DJ John Daly during a radio broadcast at the school. 1989.

Morton and Simpson's staff and friends about to leave on their 10 mile sponsored walk in aid of the George Sloan Centre. 1989.

The Mayor, Alderman Sandy Spence hands over a cheque on behalf of Ballymena Council for the Ballymena Grand Prix to race organiser, Conrad O'Lone. Included are: Andreew Moss, Richard O'Lone and Geoff Bell. 1989

