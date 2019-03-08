IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Newly elected office-bearers and committee members of Gracehill and Galgmorm Community Association pictured at their agm. 1989.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you. Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some photos have had to be cropped for web publication purposes but appear in full in print.

The victorious Ballymena team lift the AIB Senior Cup and Shield. 1989

Some of the P3 pupils from Portglenone Primary School pictured on a visit to Ballymena Fire Station with (from left) teacher Mrs Michael, Fireman Dowds, Fireman McKay and Station Officer Boyd. 1989.