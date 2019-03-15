IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Ballymena Referees Association with their special guests at their annual dinner. Included are: Arnie Crawford, Alan Snoddy, Norman Loughlin, John Harding, Mrs Snoddy and Mrs Loughlin.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you. Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Photos may have been cropped for web publication purposes but appear in full in print.

F.C. Penarol, winners of the O'Kane Cup. K Whitread presents the trophy on behalf of L. Wiseman Joinery to Penarol captain Gary Crawford. Pictures from the Ballymena Times' archives, 1989.

Members of Hillstown Table Tennis Club pictured with their sponsor Samuel Baillie at their annual tournament. 1989.