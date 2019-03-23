IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive. More every week in the Ballymena Times.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you. Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory? We would love to see them.

Ballymena United Social Club pool committee members at their annual dinner which was held in The Grouse Inn - Ken Kelly, Ken Barr, Wilbert Smyth and Dennis Keenan. 1989.

Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

Noe: Photos may have been cropped for web publication purposes but appear in print in full,

Officers and Company members of First Broughshane BB at the start of their trip to Alton Towers. 1989

Members of Cullybackey HPS Ladies' Committee pictured at a recent cheque presentation to the George Sloane Adult Centre. Included is Mrs B. Reid presenting the cheque to Mr Weir Carson and Mrs J Martin of the Centre. 1989