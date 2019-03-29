IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Residents of Carnhill Estate hand over a petition to UU candidate William Owen who is spearheading a campaign to improvement road alignment near the Estate at Carniny. 1989

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you. Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory? We would love to see them.

Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some photos may have been cropped for web publication purposes but appear in print in full.

Some of the members of First Broughshane B.B. (junior section) pictured before heading off to a weekend camp in Coleraine. Pictures from the Ballymena Times' archives, 1989.

Members of Hillstown Table Tennis Club pictured with their sponsor Samuel Baillie at their annual tournament. 1989.