IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper's archive.

Officials and members of Kells and Connor YFC at their recent charity cheque presentations which were made to RVH Children's Cardiac Ward, RVH Gynaecology Unit and Lofthouse Homeless Association.

Mrs. M. Dick, Home Economics teacher at Ballymena Academy, with students displaying healthy foods during an Open Day at the school. Pictures from the Ballymena Times' archives. 1989

Teacher Mrs P. Whyte with Moorfields pupils who won their Cycling Proficiency Certificates. 1989