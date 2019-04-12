IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive. More every week in the Ballymena Times.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Cambridge House Boys' School pupils who were on a visit to Magee Clothing in Ballymena watch as Pauline Greer operates a sleeve press. 1989.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them.

Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes but appear in print in full.

Mr. J. Wilson of Cambridge House Boys' School with pupils at the start of a charity cycle ride in aid of Age Concern.1989

Monsignor Tomelty (right) and Fr O'Hagan cut cakes to mark heir 'birthdays' in the priesthood at a meal sponsored by All Saints Youth Club. 1989