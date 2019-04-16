IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive. More every week in the Ballymena Times.

The Ballymena Colts cup team: back row - M Waterson, L Simpson, S Wylie-Young, D Kenny, I Penney, R. Moore, H Deane (manager), and, front row - D. Barkley, M Glass, J Kennedy, capt. P Rainey, C Williams.

Michael McCrory, captain of Ballymena Golf Club, welcomes Club President Mr SL Clark (second right) to Raceview for Presidents Day as competitors J Nicholls, D. McCartney, T. Logan and D. Gillan, look on. 1989

Mrs N Montgomery hands over the Alex Montgomery Memorial Rose Bowl to Ballymena United's Lindsay Curry at the Seven Towers Supporters' Club annual dinner. Included are members of the Montgomery family. 1989.

Mrs E. Crawford presents David Davison, winner of the 'Down The Line' Competition at the Thatch Inn Clay Pigeon Shoot with the William Wylie Car Sales sponsored prize. Included are Alstair Wylie and some of the competitors. 1989