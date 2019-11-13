IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Ballymena Academy's hockey players who have been chosen to represent Ulster at U-16 and U-18 levels. 1989

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

William Anderson attending the annual Hunt from the Knockeden Lodge pictured with proprietor, Mrs Iris Hill, and (back) Lesley McKay and Andrea O'Neill on horseback and (front) Roderick Bamber. 1989

Members of the Betty Cahoon School of Dance who received awards at the Ballymena Festival - Leanne Beattie, Donna Kerr and (front) Emma Louise O'Lone and Julie Sherwin. 1989

Presenting a cheque after the recent fashion show in County Hall are Mrs Lynn (Ballymena Junior Chamber) Mrs Barrett (NICHS), Christine McAleese (Benetton Ballymena) and Gerry Ross (Ballymena Junior Chamber). 1989

St Patrick's Secondary School teachers Mrs McCollam and Mr O'Loan demonstrate some of the Geography Department equipment during open evening. 1989