IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Stephen Kenny, Joy Kenny and Orla Falls greet guests at the NICOD Ball in Leighmohr. 1989

Receiving a cheque for �1,500 from the Cambridge House Boys' School on behalf of NI Hospice are Mrs Agarwala and Mrs Bloomer (seated front). Presenting the cheque are class representatives and included is principal, WJ Wallace. 1989

Northern Ireland's most capped player, former goalkeeper, Pat Jennings, pictured at the Skerry Shoes factory in Ballymena, tries on a pair of golf shoes with the help of fellow famous celebrity golfer, comedian, Frank Carson. 1989

Portglenone Primary School pupils Emma McCullough and Andrew Law who had success in the Cawoods Home Safety Competition, pictured with their teachers - B Wilson and T Chesney. 1989

Leanne and Andrea McNeill of the Patricia McCalmont School of Dancing, winners of four trophies at the recent Nine Glens Festival, 1989.