IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Cup winners Rob Brady and Michael Smyth shake hands watched by rugby legend, W.J. McBride. 1989

Pupils from St Patrick's High School who were involved in the producion of 'The Slemish Tatler' pictured with principal M. McCrory and teachers, accept a certificate from Brendan Kerr of Irish News. 1989

Cambridge House Girls's School mini company 'Sweet Success' representives Gillian and Michelle hand over cheques to Pearl Paul and Betty Millar for Ulster Cancer Foundation and to Dorothy Robinson for the George Sloan Centre. 1989

Pictured at a coffee morning in aid of Ballymena branch of Hospice are (back) Heather Broggan, Wilma Bloomer and Ethel Armstrong, (front) Hilda Lamont, Pauline Lim, and Betty Argarwala. 1989

