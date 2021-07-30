IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Dorothy Watson (Chairman Gracehill Country Markets) presents a cheque to Rev. Jan Mullan of Gracehill Morivan Church for the church building fund. BT47-267AC

Do you have photographs from school?

Maybe a sports team you played on?

Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to [email protected] and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

Margaret McMillen (Chairman of the International Subcommittee of the ACWW) receives a cheque for £3250 from Anne Sanford, on behalf of Gracehill and Galgorm Womens' Institute. Included are WI members. BT46-248AC

Karen Stevenson with her sons Simon and Benjamin at the Gracehill Open Day on Saturday. BT37-240AC

