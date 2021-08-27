IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Here’s some from 2006-2007

Pupils who attended the Dunclug Primary School Valentine's Disco in the school Assembly Hall. BT8-105JC

Pupils from Dunclug Primary, St Joseph's Primary and Dunfane School who attended the first of a ten week Fun & Family Night project at Dunclug College, where the children and parents from the three schools take part in a range of activities ranging from Drama and Yoga to Football. Our picture shows pupils taking part in the Drama session with tutors Neil McMaster and Richard Moore. BT4-121JC

Primary 1 pupils from Dunclug PS having fun on the merry go round in the school playground. BT37-209AC

Parents and friends of Dunclug Primary School pupils who received certificates after completing a Basic Photoshop course with tutor Susan Nicholl (front centre) in the I.T. Suite at Dunclug College. Also included is Dunclug Primary School principal Colin Torrens (2nd right, back row). BT27-104JC

Ballymena Deputy Mayor Cllr Maurice Mills, who made presentations to principals of four local schools at Friday evening's Shared Future concert in Ballymena North, is seen here with L-R Colin Torrens (Dunclug Primary School), Kate Magee (St Patrick's College),Ruth Wilson (Dunclug College), Jacinta Dougan (St Joseph's Primary School). BT22-129JC