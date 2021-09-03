IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Here’s some from 2007-2010

Members of the Ballymena Academy team who won last Wednesday's Schools Cup parade around Ballymena on an open top bus during Saturday's victory parade on their way to a civic reception at the Braid Town Hall. BT12-177CS

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school?

Maybe a sports team you played on?

Or a special event that was a special memory?

Girls aloud - Upper sixth students who attended the Ballymena Academy Formal in the Ross Park Hotel. Included are Leanne Penney, Christine Porter, Jenny Patton, Katie Robinson, Emma Jane Finlay, Louise McGivern Judy McAllister, Coe Conlon, Clare Montgomery, Joanne Healey and Laura McKelvey. BT8-122JC

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to [email protected] and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

David Frew, Zara Getty, Joanne Logan and William Fleck attended the Ballymena Academy Formal. BT8-121JC

Thompson Howe, Katie Crooks, Kelly Paton and Philip Miller at the Ballymena Academy Formal. BT8-120JC

Captain of the 1st XV rugby team Paul Smyth and his partner Joanne Healey are seen here with 1st XI hockey team captain Leanne Penney and her partner Richard Cameron at the Ballymena Academy formal in the Ross Park Hotel. BT8-117JC

Carrepp Bell, Katie Robinson, Clare Montgomery and Stephen Donaldson who attended the Ballymena Academy Formal in the Ross Park Hotel. BT8-115JC