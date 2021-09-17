IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.
Here’s a selection from 2007.
Mrs. K. Philson pictured with her P-1 pupils at the Buick Memorial Primary School. BT39-014JM.
Josh McIlroy of Buick Memorial Primary School, Cullybackey, who raised £400 for CLIC Sargent children's cancer charity by running in the Belfast City Marathon Fun Run, is presented with a certificate to mark his superb efforts by the charity's Valerie Cromie. BT23-103JC
Primary 3 pupils from The Buick Memorial PS who made up the spoken choir at their annual Harvest Service. BT43-202AC
Buick Memorial Primary School pupils who took part in a workshop with Image Musical Theatre are seen here with Lucy Granger. BT43-102JC
P-1 pupils of the Buick Memorial Primary School pictured with their teacher Mrs. J. McCluggagh. BT39-015JM.
Buick Memorial Primary School pupils Nichola Anderson, Robbie Campbell, Jordan Campbell, Timothy Spence and Georgina Shaw, who were Northern Ireland winners of the Young Enterprise competition, which was held at the Odyssey in Belfast. The pupils, who are seen here with their teacher Mrs Lowry, received ipods each and a laptop computer for the school. BT26-102JC