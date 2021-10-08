IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Here are some from 2011.

Mr Pedlow, Ballymena Academy teacher; and pupil Niall watch as visitor Rachel has a go in the science lab during the open night. INBT 03-818H

Strange goings-ons in the drama suite of the Ballymena Academy during open night. INBT 03-817H

Ballymena Academy pupils Rachel, Johnny and Jack show of their manual work skills under the supervision of teacher Mr Turtle, Head of Technology at the open evening in the Academy complex. INBT 03-816H

Enjoyable food in the Ballymena Academy Home Economics department for Mrs Douglas, teacher; pupils Joanne, Amy and Sara with visitors Tyler and Tawnee. INBT 03-814H

Getting some tips on table tennis from PE teacher John Andrew at the Ballymena Academy open night. INBT 03-813H

Darren Houston of Sentinus, is pictured with Camphill PS pupils Mark Montgomery, Corey Murdock and Adam McConkey take part in the Robotics Roadshow. Included is Ballymena Academy student Jordon McCullough. INBT03-206AC

Laura McIlrath of Ballymena Academy is helping Camphill PS pupils Bradley Cairns, Matthew McAllister and Joel McGill take part in the Sentinus robotic roadshow. INBT03-205AC