IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Here are some from 2006-2007.

Mrs. M. Agnew (centre) pictured with St. Louis Primary School pupils, Ian McIlfatrick, Aishah Bain, Aoife Doyle and Emma Loughran who were winner of Group "B" in the Credit Union School's Quiz. Included are, Julie Ferguson and Francis Scullion Chairman of the Ballymena Credit Union. BT5-011JM.

Pupils from St Louis Primary School who entertained visitors to the Celebration Evening held by the NEELB Education & Youth Library Sericies in Ballymena Library Headquarters. Included is teacher Mrs McDonald. BT49-102JC

Pupils from St. Mary's and St. Louis Primary Schools who took part in the Beatrix Potter Festival at Ballymena Library last week with library Assistant Roberta McAuley. Included are teachers Gabrielle Kelly and Catherine Stewart. BT3-206AC

Pupils and staff from St. Louis Primary School. BT26-238AC

All Saints Primary School principal Miss Moloney (front right) is seen here with St Patrick's College principal Kate Magee, Principal of hte new St Columcille's Primary School Brendan McKenna, St Louis Grammar School principal Mr Frank Cassidey and Prinicpal of the new St Brigid's Primary School Jim Brady at the final prize day at All Saints last week. BT25-114JC