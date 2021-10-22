IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.
Here are some from 2006-2007.
Pupils from St Mary’s Primary School Cargan who were winners in the Ballymena Credit Union Schools Saving Scheme draw received their prizes from staff member Louise Merrigan. L-R, Eamon Fyfe, Aoife Kelly and Clodagh Slattery. BT46-102JC
Ballymena Primary School pupils Shanon, Rachael, Callum and Joshua and teacher Mrs Foster present a cheque for £100 to NSPCC Schools Organiser Michele Laverty. BT43-101JC
Emmett Laverty from Glenanann Primary School and Erin Fullerton from Ballymena Primary School take part in the Set Dancing evening in Ballymena Primary School. BT13-103JC
Kirkinriola Primary School rugby squad who took part in the Rag Rugby tournament at Ballymena Academy. BT11-032JM.
P3 pupils from Ballymena Primary School who took part in a sponsored walk around the People's Park to raise funds for the school's PTA. BT42-104JC
Louise Merrigan of Ballymena Credit Union is seen here with pupils from Glenravel Primary School who were winners in the Schools Saving Scheme draw, an initiative which they introduced to encourage pupils to save on a regular basis. Our picture shows Louise with Anita McKeown, Ryan Forde and Jack Galloway. BT46-101JC