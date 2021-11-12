IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Here are some from 2006-2007.

Past pupils from Dunclug College who received awards during the schools annual prize day. Included are Simon Dunlop, Brian Wilson, Ian Surgenor, Darren Crawford, Lauren Mitchell, Natalie Cupples and Anna Finlay. BT44-205AC

Academic awards winners from the Dunclug College annual prize day. BT44-202AC

Mr. Darwin Templeton (second right), Editor of The Newsletter who was special guest at the Dunclug College annual prize day, is pictured with Mr. D. McKendry (Deputy Principal), Mr. B. Alexander (Chairman Board of Governors), Mrs. R. Wilson (Principal), Mrs. F. Templeton, Mrs. V. Alexander (senior teacher), Mr. N. Oliver (senior teacher), Mr. J. McClintock (Examination officer), Michael Stephens (Head Boy) and Cathryn Maybin (Head Girl). BT44-206AC

Dunclug College prefects with senior teacher Mr. N. Oliver. BT44-200AC

Year 10 and 11 students from Dunclug College who received their GOML Level 1 and 2 certificates in French. BT43-228AC

Dunclug College students Jordan Kane, Naomi Thompson, James Porter, Ashley Wilson, Tyler Hoey and Matthew Collins who make up a selection of the School Council with teacher Mrs. Dempsey. BT42-215AC