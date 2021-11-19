IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Here are some from 2006-2007.

Marlene Kyle, Hospice Shop Manager, receives an £800 cheque from John Luke, author of the "Harryville Joke Book" watched by Margaret McCloy, Martha Francey and Maureen Meneely. BT52- 812H

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Mrs. A. Crawford presents a cheque to Harryville PS principal Mrs. L. Meikle, to go towards school and nursery unit funds. Looking on are school and nursery staff. BT51-202AC

Harryville PS pupils Danielle and Amy who raised £93 for Macmillan Cancer Support by selling fireside quizes, presents the proceeds to Mrs. V. Hall. BT51-201AC

Mrs. Leslie Meikle, principal of Harryville PS, with James Galbraith, Yvonne Greer and Mary Galbraith at the schools jumble sale. BT50-243AC

Doreen Blair, Jackie Thompson, Caroline Horner and Ben Horner pictured at the Harryville PS jumble sale. BT50-242AC

Lois Thompson and Chloe McKendry looking for board games during the Harryville PS jumble sale. BT50-241AC

Mrs Greer with pupils Tyell, Georgia, Scott and Sarah in the Nursery Unit at Harryville Primary School. BT49-119JC