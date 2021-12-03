IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Here are some from 2007.

The Cambridge House 1st XI who recently played the Royal School Dungannon in the Schools Cup. BT47-229AC

Platform Party and Guests from Cambridge House Grammar School Prize Giving. Mr E Rainey (Guest Speaker), Mrs E Lisk (Principal), Mrs E Rainey (Front) Mrs E Lutton (Vice-Principal), Mr Totten (Chair of Board of Governors), Mr R Wilson (Vice Principal). BT47-284AC

Susan Gamble, from the Pampered Chef, who gave a cookery demonstration to help raise money for the Cambridge House hockey tour and friends for Romania, is pictured with organisers Susie Dougan, Libby Henry and Jacqueline McNeill. BT46-238AC

Past Pupils who returned to receive prizes at Cambridge House Grammar School on Thursday evening. BT47-282AC

Sixth form students from Cambridge House with their awards from the schools annual prize distribution. BT47-281AC

Cambridge House key stage 4 students who received awards at their schools annual prize day. BT47-280AC