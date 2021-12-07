IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Here are some from 2006- 2007.

Representitives of local youth groups who received cheques from the Ballymena Youth Bank at an evening at Ballymena Community Forum. Seen here with Youth Bank Co-ordinator Karina Peterson and Youth bank members are Front, L-R, Essen Johnston of the Ballykeel Dance Group, John Waldron of the PAKT Library Group, Rachael Heaney of Ballymena Academy Christian Union and Matthew McGaughey of All Saints YC senior football team. BT48-110JC

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to [email protected] and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Former Northern Ireland goal keeper Pat Jennings pictured with member of All Saints YC football team at McDonalds last week. BT47-210AC

Pupils from All Saints Primary School who entertained staff and residents of Pinewood Residential Home. BT52-022JM.

Education Minister Cartiona Ruane, who visited the pre-school playgroups based at the site of the old St Joseph’s Primary School, is seen here with Sadie Marron (All Saints Board of Trustees), Tony Mulvenna (Naoi Scoil), Moira Walsh (Sure Start), Nora Robinson (Sure Start), Clare Barr (Kenbaan Playgroup) Liam Corey (Chairman of St Louis Pre-School) and (Caroline Conon (First Steps Playgroup). BT43-105JC

Pupils and staff from All Saints Primary School. BT26-218AC

Current principal of All Saints Primary School Miss Moloney chats with Jim Brady (left) who will be principal of the new St Brigid?s Primary School which replaces All Saints and former All Saints principal Seamus Kearney at last week?s celebration evening. BT26-120JC

Academic prize winners who received their awards at the All Saints Primary School prize day. Back L-R, Sophie Loca, Aiden Loughran, Michael McQuillan, Ciaran Ferris, Helen Killough. Front, L-R, Naimh Reilly, Grace McGarry and Briget Keenan. BT25-113JC