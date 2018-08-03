IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Times archive

Mark Montgomery, Richard Gibson and Gareth Fullerton dressed for their part in Third Ballymena Boys' Brigade annual display. 1989.
Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Carol McCappin (second from right), chair of Ballymena Ladies' Circle hands over a cheque to Eleanor White, group physiotherapist for Ballymena and Antrim Unit.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory? We would love to see them.

Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

Members of Ballymena Junior Chamber display the trophies they won over the past year. The chamber won The Morton Newspaper Cup, Terry Foster Trophy and the Junior Chamber Ireland Shield.

Mr and Mrs Chris Goodwin and their daughter Sarah-Kate from Ballymena hand over a cheque for �464, proceeds of a cake and babywear sale to Sister S. Bonar (left) and S/N E McClean. who received the donation on behalf of the Special Care Baby Unit at Waveney Hospital. 1989

First Broughshane Girls' Brigaders who received their Gold Duke of Edinburgh badgesat the Company's annual display - Deirdre and Mrs Jackson, Moyra and Mrs. Knox, Heather Gordon and Mrs Aiken and Sharon Backus and Mrs Clarke. 1989

