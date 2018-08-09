IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Times archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Mr Jim Bolan presents a sponsorship cheque on behalf of the Paramount Supporters' Club to Ken Hood, treasurer of Ballymena United Football Club. 1989.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory? We would love to see them.

Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

More old pics in this week’s Ballymena Times.

Jean Dryden presents the Harry Dryden Pool Trophy to Aubrey Scott (right) as Sinclair Hanlon looks on. 1989'ft), Included is treasurer of the Caughey Appeal, Trevor James. 1989.

Guest from the top at Ballymena Round Table Charter Anniversary Dinner in Tullyglass House Hotel. Back: Garry Donnelly, Richard Wright, Allastair McCrindle. Robin Coleman, Austin Stack. Front: Mac Pollock, Hector Deane, Dr. Robert Simpson. 1989