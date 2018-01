Here are a few photos from the Ballymena Times archive to get you all talking.

There’s nothing quite like pictures from the past to bring back memories of family and friends at school or work, or teammates in sport.

Paul Reynolds congratulates John McKee on winning Paradise/Tower Centre Supporters' Club player of the month as John Tennant looks on. 1989.

If you’ve got pictures to share, we’d like to see them. Email to elinor.glynn@jpress.co.uk.

St Louis Grammar School pupils Mary and John with teacher Mr D Keith pictured at their Open Evening. 1989

Contralto singer Karen Diamond with her accompanyist Robert Farren from Broughshane. 1989.

Rasharkin BB Drill winners of the senior section stand for a photograph. 1989

Billy Pyper receives his Player of the Month award from Billy Pyper, Paramount Supporters. 1989