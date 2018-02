Here are a few photos from the Ballymena Times archive to get you all talking.

There’s nothing quite like pictures from the past to bring back memories of family and friends at school or work, or teammates in sport.

Finalists in the NEELB target badminton competition at Cloughwater Church Hall. 1989

If you’ve got pictures to share, we’d like to see them. Email to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk.

Matchroom Challenge organiser John Dolan with group finalists Joe Swail and Dermot McGlinchey, second right, referee David McFall. 1989

Ballymena girl Lorna Loughlin is one of just 30 students from around the province to receive the prestigious Insstitute of Marketing Diploma.

Mrs Kathleen Forde presents the �1,000 prize in the Pub With No Beer Draw to Mrs Eileen McCloskey. 1989.