IN PICTURES: The Way We Were

Shauna Graham, Gerard Fox and Pauline McKeown prepare to meet visitors to the Religious Department of St Louis Grammar School, during Open Evening. 1989.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you. Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory? We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

Students pictured at the Open Day at St. Mary's College. 1989.

Mrs Margaret O'Neill hands over a cheque for �305 - proceeds of a Christmas Draw and donations by customers of Owen Roe O'Neill Bar - to Mrs Ethel Armstong who received the cheque on behalf of Ballymena Area Hospice Support Group. 1989.