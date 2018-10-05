In Pictures: The Way We Were

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Pictured with the Cardinal Tomas O'Fiaich is Anarine McAllister, St Louis Grammar head girl, and Dermot Fyfe, Head Boy.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you. Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory? We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

Mrs F. McKinley, princpal of Loughan School receives a cheque from Mrs Voilet Stewart, organiser of a charity event at the Village Inn, Cullybackey. Included is Mr Bertie Stevenson, proprietor. 1989

Enjoying the sunny spell are Heather Toye and Jacquie Strange (right) - both employees of the town's new ice-cream parlour, Tubz, on the Ballymoney Road. 1989.