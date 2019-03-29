Inspectorate once again award Slemish College top of the Class

Following a recent Sustaining Improvement Inspection by the Education and Training Inspectorate, Principal of Slemish College Michael Bennett has reported that the school has again achieved the highest designation.

The report recognised the quality of both pastoral and curricular provision, focussing on the high standard of provision for student well-being and the sustained improvement in Sixth Form.

Mr Bennett said: “We are particularly pleased that the ETI recognised both the high quality of standards at Post-16 and the quality of the teaching. They noted: ‘All of the lessons observed...were highly effective in extending the pupils’ learning and deepening their understanding’”.

Mr Bennett said that he was most proud of the message the Inspectors received from the students. The report states that: ‘In discussions with the inspectors, the pupils reported how highly they value the strong working relationships with their teachers which are characterised by mutual respect and trust. They appreciate and benefit from the ethos of care and support for every pupil.’

This, the first inspection since his appointment as Principal to Slemish College, is particularly encouraging for Mr Bennett who thanked the students, parents, staff and the Board of Governors for their continuing support.

It was pointed out in a school statement that despite the budgetary concerns and instability within the wider education sector, Slemish College continues to go from strength to strength, with numbers increasing annually.

The full report is available online on the Education and Training Inspectorate’s website: www.etini.gov.uk