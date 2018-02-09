Invitation to take a Snowdrop Walk in memory of Christopher

A ‘Snowdrop Walk’ is being held this month in memory of Christopher McKee.

Christopher, from Ballymena, sadly died from meningitis in 2011 and the McKee family are organising a snowdrop walk in his memory on Saturday, February 24, from 10am-4pm at 19 Eskylane Road, Antrim, followed by afternoon tea in Eskylane Presbyterian church hall.

Those who go along can enjoy a stroll through a beautiful snowdrop garden with over 150 varieties of snowdrops and many hellebores.

The walk is open to all and there is no charge but people can, if they wish, make a donation to Meningitis Research Foundation.