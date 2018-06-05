It’s Game On at Castle this June

It’s Game On for Antrim this month as the annual All Ireland Game Fair comes to Shane’s Castle at the end of June.

This year’s event on June 23 and 24 will see for the first time the very best of its sister game fair in the ROI combine with Northern Ireland’s largest game fair in one amazing extravaganza.

For one year only, it has been decided to combine the ROI and NI Fairs into one huge celebratory event to celebrate 40 years of Irish Game Fairs.

According to Fair Director Albert Titterington it’s news that is attracting attention from around the world.

He said: “Our events have always attracted international interest because of their reputation for superb family entertainment, fine food and thrilling displays and competitions but this year the international worldwide interest has surpassed even our own ambitious expectations. There has been an astonishing surge of national and international enquiries from prospective visitors who now want to include the game fair - and Antrim - on their travel itinerary this June.

“Our 2018 Shanes Castle Game Fair’s event has even captured the imagination of travel writers and international guides in a way which simply takes my breath away.

“For example, Trip Advisor - the doyen of travel sites with seven Million visitors per month and 250,000 Facebook followers - has listed it as one of the UK’s Top Events this June. The Daily Telegraph says it’s in the Top 20 ‘must go to’ Food Festivals. In Germany, the latest Stefan Loose Travel handbook highlights the fair, while nearer home, the highly regarded Delicious magazine has chosen Shanes Castle Fair as one of five UK venues for their regional awards”.

A significant increase in visitors from Ireland, the UK and Europe is now expected in Antrim at the end of June, bringing a welcome tourism and economic boost for the area. Those who attend the two-day Game Fair will be to enjoy a whole host of events and activities at Shanes Castle.

For information, visit www.irishgamefair.com