It’s Show time again at Castle Gardens

Taking place from May 4-6 at Antrim Castle Gardens, this year’s Allianz Garden Show Ireland will be returning bigger than ever.

It will be a celebration of flowers, food and fun family entertainment.

One of this year’s main attractions will be the feature garden created by 2017 Chelsea gold-medallist, Ian Price.

Working in conjunction with Northern Ireland charity, Aware, Ian’s “Meditation Garden” will reinforce the proven links between the benefits of gardening and being outdoors to maintaining positive mental health.

Outlining what else is on offer at this year’s 14th Allianz Garden Show Ireland Director, Claire Faulkner, said: “Last year’s event was phenomenal and we have built on its momentum to create a host of new features and activities this year. We have a wonderful line-up of experts from the world of gardening along with some truly inspirational displays. And this year will be a real feast for foodies with a focus on growing for taste on the table.

“Our visitors always comment on the unique atmosphere and I am delighted we will be hosting some superb artists as well as activities for children that help create that festival feel for families.”

Specialist growers will have hundreds of rare and unusual plants on show for the avid gardener and the Best of Northern Ireland Eco Gardens along with beautiful small gardens from around Antrim’s Garden Trail will provide ideas for summer-long visits to beautiful gardens around the country.

High on the menu over the three days will be food.

Celebrity-chef Paula McIntyre will be demonstrating ways to use local produce in enticing new recipes within the Food NI Pavilion. Mark Diacono of Otter Farm - grower, food writer and photographer - will be advising how to grow food of outstanding taste.

New at this year’s show will be the Artisan Flower Pavilion and there will also be demonstrations by professional tree climbers.