Jamie’s website wins at Kainos CodeCamp

An Antrim Grammar School pupil’s ‘Computer Science Info’ website has taken a top place at Kainos CodeCamp.

Student Jamie Wright was awarded third place for his website work at the camp which is one of Northern Ireland’s biggest coding workshops, held recently in Belfast by Kainos in association with Queen’s University Belfast for 200 teens.

Attendees new to the camp took the Foundation Course, during which they learnt the principles of coding and how to create their own apps and those who had previously completed the Foundation Course were eligible for the Advanced Course, where they developed their own website with the help and guidance of skilled mentors.

Jamie’s website was designed to inform students on what Computer Science is all about, including tutorials on the basics of coding, topics covered while studying Computer Science and the varied jobs and opportunities available in the sector. On the last day of camp, Jamie was selected to pitch his newly developed website to a ‘Dragon’s Den’ style judging panel of IT experts, who were collectively blown away by his technical aptitude and his professional website design.

The judges agreed that Jaime had gone above and beyond what was being taught on the course by including additional features he had taught himself. He had a great understanding of his target audience and the content he delivered was designed perfectly for that audience. The winning students took home some phenomenal tech prizes, including a Raspberry Pi, Nintendo Switch and iPad pro, to reward their progress and coding capabilities.