Jillian crowned Miss Anchor in Insanity Tan Miss N. Ireland

A public relations executive from Ballymena has been crowned “Miss Anchor” in the Insanity Tan Miss Northern Ireland contest.

Jillian Frew (24) took the title in a heat that took place in The Anchor Bar Complex Portstewart.

Girls from across the country competed for their place at the Miss Northern Ireland final in front of a judging panel which included model agent Alison Clarke, the current Miss Northern Ireland Anna Henry, Cathal Cunning - head chef at The Anchor Bar Complex, and joint MD’s of Bronze Direct and producers of Insanity Tan Gerry McBride and Joe McGlinchey.

Jillian will now go forward to the grand final in Belfast’s Europa Hotel on May 28 and stand a chance of winning the coveted title of the, ‘Insanity Tan Miss Northern Ireland 2018.’

Congratulating Jillian, Anna Henry said: “My year as Miss Northern Ireland has been a dream come true. It is something that I will treasure forever and I cannot thank event organiser Alison Clarke and ACA Models enough for giving me this life changing opportunity. I am so excited to get to know all of the girls as they embark on their Miss Northern Ireland journey and I would like to wish them the very best of luck.”

Competition organiser Alison Clarke said: “Once again it was a fabulous night and a huge congratulations to the winning girls.”

The competition is still open to entrants with heats taking place across the country. For further details of heat locations and dates visit: www.missnorthernireland.co.uk