Jim The King Brown coming to Newtownabbey

Renowned Elvis impersonator Jim ‘The King’ Brown will take to the stage at Theatre at The Mill in Newtownabbey this Friday, January 26.

The concert themed ‘The Two Sides of Elvis’ will showcase The King’s rock and roll and gospel favourites.

Jim Brown has been touring Europe for a number of years with his tribute to Elvis. He has released two Albums and has sold over one million records.

Jim has appeared on many television shows such as GMTV, Jerry Springer Live in London and TFI Friday. He has been acclaimed as one of the best tributes to Elvis and has recorded three songs for the Holywood film Lonely Street.

Jim has recorded with and performed with The Memphis Boys who have recorded with Elvis and The Imperials who were Elvis’s gospel Choir.

This is the first time that Jim has performed at Theatre at the Mill.

Tickets available at Theatre at the Mill Box office or on-line, priced £17.50 each.