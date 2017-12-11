‘Jingle and Mingle’ Morning raises funds for NI Children’s Hospice Appeal

Members of staff of the Education Authority Salaries Office in Ballymena who hosted a very successful fundraising ‘Jingle and Mingle’ coffee morning on on Friday, November 24.

They hosted the morning in conjunction with the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice Christmas ‘Jingle all the Way’ Campaign aimed at helping Children’s Hospice to continue to provide their vital service.

The EA employees were delighted to raise a fabulous £800 both from the proceeds of the coffee morning and from taking a tea trolley around the other departments based at County Hall on the outskirts of the town.

Photograph kindly submitted.