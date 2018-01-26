Jivers sought to raise cash for charities

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland and Michaela Foundation are calling local men and women to come forward to take part in their exciting new fundraising dance event.

It will take place in the Tullyglass Hotel in Ballymena on Saturda, March 24, when 10 couples will take to the stage to showcase their dance moves to Country Music to help raise vital funds for the two charities.

The upbeat event will see the dancers jiving, line-dancing and more as they do their best to impress the judges and the audience in order to win their votes - and ultimately win the show on the night. No previous dancing experience is necessary. Full training will be provided by fully certified dance teachers, who are proudly supporting the event. You don’t need to have a partner to sign up – they’ll find one for you.

Barbara Long, Community Fundraising Officer for Cancer Focus NI said: “A great night is guaranteed so make sure you don’t miss your chance to get involved. Not only will you get the chance to learn new skills and meet new people, you will also be raising vital funds for Cancer Focus NI and Michaela Foundation.”

Orla McIntyre, Operations Manager at Michaela Foundation, said: “We are thrilled with the dance teachers that have already offered their time, not to mention the beautiful facilities at Tullyglass that they have so kindly made available to us. Time to get your dancing shoes on and register to take part!”

If you would like to take part or to reserve tickets for the night (£10 each) contact Barbara Long on 9068 0746 or email: barbaralong@cancerfocusni.org