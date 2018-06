Ballyearl Junior Masters is being held at Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre, Newtownabbey, on June 16 for ages six to 10.

If your child is the next up and coming Rory McIlroy, then this may be the competition for them.

The competition is suitable for ages six to ten years with a nine-hole or 18 hole option available. The cost of taking part is £10. For more information or to book, telephone: 028 9084 8287.