Justin wins top Texaco Art accolade

A pupil from Dunclug College in Ballymena has won a prize for his artwork in a prestigious annual competition.

Justin Cole was among five Antrim students who scooped top prizes in this year’s 64th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

The 15-year-old took second prize (€350) in the 14-15 years age category for his self-portrait work.

No stranger to the competition, Justin won a Special Merit Award in last year’s competition.

With an annual entry of up to 50,000 paintings, the Texaco Children’s Art Competition is one that has touched the lives of virtually every family in Ireland at some time or another throughout its 50 year lifetime.

It’s aim today is the same as at its establishment - ‘to support and encourage children through art’.

The judging process is carried out by a panel of independent judges.

The judging panel for the 64th Texaco Children’s Art Competition included: Professor Declan McGonagle - Former Director, National College of Art & Design, Dublin; Dr. Denise Ferran - Artist & Art Historian, Current President of the Royal Ulster Academy (RUA); Mr. Eoin Butler - Artist & Lecturer in the Visual Arts; Mr. Seán Kissane - Curator: Exhibitions, Irish Museum of Modern Art, Dublin; Ms. Aoife Ruane - Director, Highlanes Municipal Art Gallery, Drogheda; and, Ms. Colleen Watters - Head of Learning & Partnership, Ulster Museum, Belfast

Prizes will be presented to Justin and the other winners at an awards ceremony in Dublin this month when all of the 126 top prize-winners will be in attendance.