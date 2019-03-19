Keeping up Appearances at Muckamore W.I.

Spring was in the air at Muckamore W.I. March meeting when President Marlene Watt welcomed all to an evening entitled “Keeping up Appearances”.

With fashions supplied by Julie Ann from Simply Gifted, Antrim, six members took to the catwalk for the evening which was commered by member Liz McConnell. Florence McFarland thanked Liz, Julie Ann and her mum and models Sharon Carson, Lynda Brown, Margaret Bent, Alison Graham, Jean McCollam and Iris Maughan (pictured). The Competition for ‘a pretty brooch’ was won by Margaret Bent and March birthday girl was Margaret Dean.

Members were reminded that the ACWW Women Walk the World event will be held on Saturday, April 27, meeting at 10am at Clotworthy House, Antrim Castle Gardens. Muckamore’s April meeting will take place on Thursday, April 4, when ‘Hilarious Horticulture’ will be the topic for the evening.