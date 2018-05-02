Launch of ‘Get Hooked’ guide at Straid Fishery

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council have launched their new Angling Guide at Straid Fishery.

The borough offers some of the most exciting game and coarse fishing in Northern Ireland which results in anglers ‘getting hooked’ on its fisheries and scenic rivers.

Straid Fishery has recently been announced as one of the venues for the upcoming XVIII Commonwealth Fly Fishing Championships in September. This fantastic event will showcase the wonderful facilities on offer at Straid Fishery and will be a great venue for the competing teams.

Speaking at the launch, the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Paul Hamill said: “Our new angling guide will give keen fishermen all the information they need to explore our rivers and lakes. Our coastal location also means we can offer some sea fishing on Belfast Lough during the summer months. I also wish Straid Fishery the best of luck with the upcoming Commonwealth Fly Fishing Championships”.

To view the new angling guide visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/anglingguide