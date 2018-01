Rev. Nathan Decker, an American pastor, will be speaking on “Living Wisely in a Digital Age” at 7.45pm on Wednesday, January 24, in the Covenant Protestant Reformed Church (CPRC). 83 Clarence Street, Ballymena.

Free pamphlets and light refreshments will be provided.

As with both the weekly morning and evening CPRC Sunday services (11am & 6pm), Wednesday’s lecture (7.45pm) will be broadcast live and free on-line on video (www.cprf.co.uk/live.html).