Lottery funding boost Ballymena Group

A group in Ballymena is improving health and well-being for older members of the Indian community, thanks to National Lottery funding.

Lotus Group NI, which is based in Ballymena, has been awarded £46,228 from Big Lottery Fund’s People and Communities programme which programme offers grants of between £30k and £500k for two to five year projects.

The group works with older Indian people from across the Mid and East Antrim and Causeway Coast and Glens Council areas to promote their health and well-being.

The three-year project is building on the strengths of a previous Awards for All funded project. They are running activities and support for current members and will invite new members to attend their fortnightly luncheon club. Events include a festival of light, festival of colour, Christmas festival, day trips, art/craft workshops, and wellbeing activities.

Julie Harrison, Big Lottery Fund NI Chair, said: “I am delighted to announce this grant under the People and Communities programme and I want to say thanks to all the National Lottery players who have helped make this possible. We want to fund great projects that work with local people, build on a community’s strengths, and are well connected to other services and activities in the community. We are looking forward to seeing the positive impact these projects will make to people and communities across Northern Ireland.”