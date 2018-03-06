Love Antrim - Love Antrim Live Festival

An arts and cultural extravaganza is set for Antrim Town next month.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Paul Hamill officially has launched Antrim Live at The Old Courthouse where he was joined by councillors and some of the performers taking part in the event which will run from Friday to Sunday, April 6-8.

A feast of festivities planned for this two-day cultural festival which includes headline act The Blame Game’s Neil Delamere.

Rock n Roll Band Soda Popz will kick start the line-up of events at The Old Courthouse on Friday, April 6, and other activities taking place include a Craft & Food Market, a Baby Rave, Fun Fair, Live Street Entertainment and Story Telling with Mr Hullabaloo.

A brand new attraction this time round, the ‘Wonderland Wood Treasure Trail’ featuring an array of quirky characters, will also keep treasure hunters young and old entertained in Antrim Castle Gardens ‘wonderland’.

If you fancy yourself as a Busker there’s ‘Busking Live’ featuring a prize pot of £250 on Saturday, April 7, at which performers must be able to play acoustically or provide their own battery operated sound system, if required.

Tots, teens, seniors and shoppers are all catered for in what looks set to be a fantastic festival of fun courtesy of ‘Antrim Live’.

To see the full programme, visit the website at www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/antrimlive