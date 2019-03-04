Macular Support Group in Ballymena

The Ballymena Macular Support Group continues to meet on the third Tuesday of every month at First Ballymena Presbyterian Church, Meetinghouse Lane.

Meetings take place from 10.30am-12pm.

The Macular Society, together with local people, organises the group, which aims to offer information, encouragement and friendship to people who are affected by macular disease and other sight loss conditions.

Macular disease is the biggest cause of blindness in the UK. Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected and many more are at risk. The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces. Many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement. There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 600,000 people, usually over the age of 50.

Karen Toogood, Macular Society regional manager, said: “This group is here for anybody affected by macular disease and we want to encourage people to come along. Friends and family are also very welcome. It’s good to be able to learn from each other’s experiences and get tips. The peer support can be so helpful. Our groups can really help people increase in confidence and become more independent. For more details contact Karen on 028 91 466 305.